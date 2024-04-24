Three held for drug trafficking in Kupwara district

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: Three persons were held in Kupwara district on Tuesday for drug trafficking, police said. Police said the three were held under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988. “They have been detained under the PIT NDPS Act for their deep involvement in drug-related activities. The involvement of these persons was established in multiple instances. The three are Shabir Ahmad Hajam, Azad Ahmad Khan, and Waseem Ahmad Shah,” an official said, adding all three have been lodged at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. Police added that it is committed to making Kupwara a drug-free district. IANS

3 booked under PSA for anti-national activities

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday booked three persons under preventive detention law Public Safety Act. The police claimed they were booked under the PSA for involvement in anti-national activities. The police said they were detained after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The three accused persons were identified as Maqsad Ali Kohli and Mohd Usman Bhat, both residents of Uri, and Ghulam Nabi Wani, a resident of Chandkote Kreeri. The police said booked persons were detained and subsequently lodged in Central Kot-Balwal Jail, Jammu.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar