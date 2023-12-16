Three held on gambling charges in Samba

Jammu: Samba Police have apprehended three persons under the Gambling Act in the jurisdiction of Samba police station and recovered Rs 28,610 and four mobile phones from their possession. Acting on specific information, a police team raided a gambling spot near the sports stadium and apprehended the accused. They have been identified as Balbir Kumar, Jhony Kumar and Akash, all residents of Samba. Legal action under Section 13 of Gambling Act has been initiated by the police against them. — OC
Measures to optimise saffron marketing discussed
Jammu: Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav on Friday chaired a session on optimising the grading, packaging, and marketing of GI-tagged saffron in the district. The conference was attended by progressive saffron growers and concerned officials, including Chief Agriculture Officer Amjad Hussain Malik, Chief Horticulture Officer Sajjid Mustafa and Saffron Development Officer Amarjeet Sen. Amid discussions, emphasis was laid on collective efforts towards the modernisation of saffron cultivation and marketing practices. — OC
Progress of development works reviewed in Udhampur
Jammu: Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai chaired a meeting on Friday to assess the physical and financial achievements made under the District Capex Budget 2023-2024. This review encompassed the Area Development Plan (ADP), Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP), and Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme (APDP) in the district. The DC conducted a comprehensive review of each project, urging the executing agencies to expedite remaining work to ensure timely completion.
