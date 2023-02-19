Three Hizbul Mujahideen overground workers held in Kulgam

PTI

Srinagar, February 18

Three overground workers (OGWs) of the Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Abass Wagay, Gowhar Shafi Mir and Nisar Rehman Sheikh, they said.

The police established a checkpoint at the Daderkoot-Alamganj crossing here on Friday evening after receiving information about the movement of anti-national elements carrying arms and ammunition with them, a police spokesperson said.

Three persons who were travelling on a motorcycle were intercepted, he said.

"During a search, the police recovered a pistol, two magazines and 13 live rounds from the possession of the suspects," the spokesperson said, adding that they were arrested.