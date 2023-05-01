Three killed as car falls into deep gorge in Reasi

Jammu: Three people were killed when their car skidded off road and fell into a deep gorge in Reasi district on Saturday night. The vehicle was on its way to Karagh from Reasi town, a police official said. Nasib Singh (65), Karnail Singh (47) and Mohan Chand (32) died on the spot. The vehicle also caught fire, the official said. PTI
Ladakh L-G orders formation of state dental council
Jammu: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) has ordered formation a state dental council in the UT. A delegation of the All Ladakh Dental Surgeon Welfare Association met the Lieutenant Governor and raised the need for such a council. It also sought creation of a post of Deputy Director, Dentistry, in the Health and Family Welfare Department. OC
PoK residents repatriated through Chakan Da Bagh
Jammu: A man and his son from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had inadvertently strayed into this side of the border, were handed over to Pakistan army along the Line of Control through Chakan Da Bagh border crossing in Poonch. Hailing from Polas village, they were caught in Gulpur sector of Poonch on Saturday.
