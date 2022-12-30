Three killed in two mishaps

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, December 29

Three persons were killed on Thursday in two incidents of vehicles skidding off roads and falling into gorges in J&K, the police said.

Manjeet Singh (32) and his cousin Gurbaksh Singh (27) were killed when their car rolled down into a 350-feet deep gorge near Hamosan village in Reasi district’s Chasana area at around 6.30 am, a police official said. Their bodies have been retrieved. After completion of legal formalities, these will be handed over to their families, he said.

The second accident took place in Ramban district when a cab fell into a gorge near Kela Morh along the Jammu-Srinagar highway at around 7.15 am. The driver, Mudassir Ahmad Langno (37), a resident of Srinagar’s Dalgate area, died in the accident. He was going to Jammu, an official said.