Three killed in two mishaps

Banihal/Jammu, December 29
Three persons were killed on Thursday in two incidents of vehicles skidding off roads and falling into gorges in J&K, the police said.
Manjeet Singh (32) and his cousin Gurbaksh Singh (27) were killed when their car rolled down into a 350-feet deep gorge near Hamosan village in Reasi district’s Chasana area at around 6.30 am, a police official said. Their bodies have been retrieved. After completion of legal formalities, these will be handed over to their families, he said.
The second accident took place in Ramban district when a cab fell into a gorge near Kela Morh along the Jammu-Srinagar highway at around 7.15 am. The driver, Mudassir Ahmad Langno (37), a resident of Srinagar’s Dalgate area, died in the accident. He was going to Jammu, an official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...