Three militant associates held in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, August 4

Three militant associates of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit, were arrested in Srinagar on Friday. They have been identified as Imran Ahmad Najar, a resident of Bulbul Bagh in Baramulla, Waseem Ahmad Matta of Srinagar and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat of Pazalpora in Bijbehara, a police spokesman said. He said three hand grenades, 10 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating material had been seized.

The three were nabbed by a police team at a checkpost at Harnabal Natipora in the city following specific input.

The spokesman said Bhat was earlier an active terroristof the ISJK. He was released recently from the Central Jail on bail. The police said the accused had collected the weapons to carry out terrorist activities. A case was registered and investigation set into motion.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Srinagar