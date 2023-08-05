Three militant associates held in Srinagar

Srinagar, August 4
Three militant associates of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit, were arrested in Srinagar on Friday. They have been identified as Imran Ahmad Najar, a resident of Bulbul Bagh in Baramulla, Waseem Ahmad Matta of Srinagar and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat of Pazalpora in Bijbehara, a police spokesman said. He said three hand grenades, 10 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating material had been seized.
The three were nabbed by a police team at a checkpost at Harnabal Natipora in the city following specific input.
The spokesman said Bhat was earlier an active terroristof the ISJK. He was released recently from the Central Jail on bail. The police said the accused had collected the weapons to carry out terrorist activities. A case was registered and investigation set into motion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby