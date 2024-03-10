Three mines defused near LoC in Poonch

PTI

Mendhar/Jammu, March 9

Three anti-personnel mines were detected and defused near the Line of Control in Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The powerful mines were noticed by Army troops while patrolling at different locations in forward areas of the Mankote sector in the Mendhar subdivision, the officials said.

They said experts were immediately summoned and the mines defused.

The security agencies are already on a hightened vigil across the Union Territory in the wake of the constant threat posted by terrorists, mainly supported allegedly by Pakistan. Security officers often urge residents near border and LoC areas to keep a vigil.

