Three nabbed for hurting religious sentiments

Jammu, June 28
Three persons were held for hurting religious sentiments of a community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials on Friday said.
Some persons informed the police about the carcass of a cow lying in the general area of ‘Triloke di Chapri’ in Samba, prompting them to register an FIR, they said.
A special team was constituted and investigation was taken up. The police team reached the spot and recovered the carcass, the officials said.
Using technical and physical aid, several suspects were zeroed in and questioned. Two persons identified as Rohit and Ajay were apprehended, the officials said. They added that they disclosed that they were hired by Rajan Sambyal of Garh Mandi to dispose off the body of his deceased cow.
