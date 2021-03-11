Three Kashmiri students walk out of Agra jail

Srinagar, April 26

After around six months, the three Kashmiri students, arrested on sedition charges for allegedly celebrating the Pakistan cricket team’s victory, walked out of an Agra jail on Monday evening.

Arrested in October last year, they had secured bail on March 30 from the Allahabad High Court but were languishing in jail due to the non-availability of local guarantors, a high-security amount and police verification.

As soon as Arshad Yousuf reached home, his neighbors and relatives rushed to welcome him. “We are delighted that our beloved son is back home. No student should go through this ordeal,” said Yousuf’s uncle Muhammad Younis Paul.

Along with Arshad, two others — Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Ganaie — were also arrested for their WhatsApp posts. “We express our deep gratitude to the judiciary,” said J&K Students’ Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami.

#Cricket #kashmir #Pakistan