Three vehicles seized for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 10

Taking a swift action to curb the menace of illegal mining, the District Mining Officer (DMO) of Pulwama, along with an enforcement team, seized a JCB machine and two tractors engaged in unauthorised extraction and transportation of minerals at Larkipora in Awantipora.

“The seized equipment serves as tangible evidence of the authority’s commitment to curb illicit activities that pose a threat to the ecological balance of the region,” a spokesperson said. He said the Pulwama Deputy Commissioner had time and again issued instructions to prevent and deter illegal mining across the district.

