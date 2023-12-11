Three vehicles seized for illegal mining

Jammu, December 10
Taking a swift action to curb the menace of illegal mining, the District Mining Officer (DMO) of Pulwama, along with an enforcement team, seized a JCB machine and two tractors engaged in unauthorised extraction and transportation of minerals at Larkipora in Awantipora.
“The seized equipment serves as tangible evidence of the authority’s commitment to curb illicit activities that pose a threat to the ecological balance of the region,” a spokesperson said. He said the Pulwama Deputy Commissioner had time and again issued instructions to prevent and deter illegal mining across the district.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Driver charged following car crash that left 5 Australian-Indians dead
Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...
Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over 'forced' extra-marital affair in Indore; held
A sword and knife used in killings have been recovered, and ...
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees
Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...