To become carbon-neutral, Ladakh to promote EVs

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 31

As part of Ladakh’s ongoing efforts to become carbon-neutral, the UT administration has emphasised on promoting electric vehicles in both government and private sectors since the launch of the Ladakh Electric Vehicle and Allied Infrastructure Policy, 2022. In this regard, Pawan Kotwal, Adviser to L-G of Ladakh, chaired a meeting with the Power Development Department (PDD) and Transport Department to discuss the setting up of electric vehicle charging stations and the enhancement of EV promotion.

He highlighted the existing subsidies provided by the administration and the facilitation of bank loans and schemes, all aimed at encouraging sustainable transportation practices in Ladakh.

Kotwal stated that the success of this project relies heavily on the available infrastructure. He urged the departments concerned to carefully plan the locations for EV-charging stations along designated routes according to existing guidelines to ensure the convenience of EV users.

During the meeting, it was discussed that priority should be given to setting up charging stations at existing fuel pumps after securing approval from the respective oil companies. Further, he directed the Deputy Commissioners of Leh and Kargil to facilitate the allocation of land for such stations.

He also urged the PDD to ensure three-phase power supply at all these stations, adding that the successful implementation of this project would be a significant achievement for Ladakh and urged the officials to achieve the set goals in the given timeline.

FINANCIAL AID

Kotwal highlighted the existing subsidies provided by the administration and the facilitation of bank loans and schemes, all aimed at encouraging sustainable transportation practices in Ladakh

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Electric Vehicle #Jammu #Ladakh