To boost intel network, Army reaches out to nomadic groups

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 17

In wake of reports that terrorists are hiding in forests of Rajouri, Poonch and Udhampur, the Army has started strengthening its human intelligence network by extended a helping hand to the nomadic communities such as Gujjars and Bakerwals.

The nomadic groups during the yearly migration from plains of Jammu and Punjab to the higher mountain reaches, meander through forest areas. In the past, the Army has multiple times received information about the movement of ultras from these groups.

While the Army was already helping locals in different areas, it has now started focusing in the areas where terror attacks on security forces have taken place recently.

On Friday, the Army conducted a meeting of village heads in the Darhal area of Rajouri district. During the interaction, the village heads were briefed about the development projects undertaken by the Army in remote areas.

“They were also informed about various welfare schemes. Residents raised the issues of water scarcity during summers and bad road conditions. The Army assured them of safety and support,” an Army spokesperson said.

On May 4, an Indian Air Force official was killed in an ambush on a military vehicle by terrorists in the Shahsitar area in Surankote of Poonch. The road on which the vehicle was plying passed through a dense forest area.

Two days after the attack, the Army held medical camps in Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu division. The camps were held specifically for Gujjars and Bakerwals during their migration. A total of 700 people availed the benefit of free medical treatment.

“Medical and veterinary camps were organised mainly with an aim to attend to the people, cattle and domestic animals reared by Gujjars and Bakerwals. Generally, the nomadic groups and their livestock face lot of problems during the migration. The camps greatly helped the them to prepare for their migration,” said the Army spokesperson.

Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi district have witnessed rise in terror activities where over-ground workers have been activated by Pakistan-based terror groups. These terror associates help Pakistani ultras with food and water after they enter the Indian territory. There have been multiple attacks and at least three ambushes in Poonch district on military vehicles since last year in which many soldiers have been killed.

#Jammu #Poonch #Rajouri #Udhampur