To strengthen base in Kashmir, BJP eyes support of nomadic tribes

New Delhi, March 3

The BJP has set its eyes on the Gujjar and Bakarwal tribes in J&K to expand its base in view of the Assembly elections which will be held post delimitation. After its improved performance in the local elections, courtesy its good presence in Jammu, it seeks to increase its presence in the Valley.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, a prominent Gujjar face of the party, said on Thursday that a national-level conference of Gujjar and Bakarwal communities would be organised in Kashmir. He said the community in J&K favoured the Union Government as benefits of Centre’s and local administration’s welfare measures had started reaching them after scrapping of the Article 370.

“They have been deprived of their Constitutional and statutory rights by successive ruling dispensations for the past seven decades,” Nagar said.

Under the UT’s delimitation, for which the process is on, nine Assembly segments will be reserved for STs.

Enumerating the welfare measures taken for the nomadic tribes of Gujjar and Bakarwal since abrogation, he said the salaries of “seasonal” teachers had been increased.These teachers are employed for six months, especially for tribal children.

Also, to empower the tribals, the government has increased the number of mobile schools for their children. Nagar further said there was a demand for raising a Gujjar outfit on the lines of Ladakh Scouts (aka snow warriors/snow leopards), an infantry regiment of the Army in Ladakh. The tribals are well versed in mountain-related affairs, including quick mobility.

The Gujjars and the Bakarwals comprise about 13-15% of the J&K population and can influence about 12 constituencies.

