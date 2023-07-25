 To strengthen intel network, Army extends helping hand to locals : The Tribune India

  To strengthen intel network, Army extends helping hand to locals

To strengthen intel network, Army extends helping hand to locals

To strengthen intel network, Army extends helping hand to locals

Army personnel hold a meeting with locals in Poonch.



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, July 24

The efforts of the Army to improve its outreach in far-off areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts along the Line of Control (LoC) have started showing results. The elimination of four terrorists in Poonch on July 18 was a result of intelligence provided by locals.

The Army has been conducting meetings with local communities of Rajouri and Poonch, especially after five soldiers were killed in an ambush on a military truck by terrorists near Bhimber Gali in Poonch on April 20. Five other Army men were killed in a blast while searching for terrorists hiding in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri on May 5.

“The recent Poonch operation in which four Pakistani terrorist were killed is an example of coordination between intelligence agencies, security forces and civilians. Without the help of locals, who are well aware of the routes within forest areas, it is difficult even for the Army and the police to search for terrorists,” said a military intelligence official.

The Army has held several meetings with members of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities who reside in temporary structures on mountainous passes. These routes are often used by terrorists to reach other places within J&K.

Soon after reports that terror organisations in Pakistan were trying to revive armed insurgency in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region, the Army has started focusing on far-flung areas of the division and is imparting to women and youth training in skill development to help them set up their own small businesses.

The Army has also started a series of meetings with the locals. Meetings were held today at Kulai, Dogrian and Marhot in Poonch in which issues concerning the local populace, including basic amenities, education and infrastructural development, were discussed.

On July 20, the Army, in association with E-DAC (Error Detection and Correction) company, conducted a seminar in the Potha area of Poonch to empower local teachers with innovative teaching techniques and digital tools.

To promote synergy and coordination between government officials, security forces and local population of the Jammu region, the Army organised a ‘Civil-Military Liaison Conference’ on July 5 at the Rakhmuthi Military Station in Jammu.

#Jammu #Poonch #Rajouri

