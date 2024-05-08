Top TRF commander among 2 ultras killed in Kulgam gunfight

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7

Most wanted local militant commander Basit Ahmed Dar of the TRF was among two ultras killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, the police said. The police described it as significant achievement, stating that Dar was involved in killing of police personnel, civilians and minority members.

The police said Dar, a resident of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was the top commander of “The Resistance Front’” (TRF), an organisation which police says is a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba. In July last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs on Dar.

Kashmir IGP VK Birdhi told reporters that following information about the presence of the militants, police and security forces laid a cordon operation. He said during the cordon, the security forces came under fire. “We followed legal due diligence during the operation. We gave them an opportunity to come out and surrender. However, they didn’t heed to the caution of the police and the security forces. They started firing on security forces,” Birdhi said.

The gun battle started on Monday night. The police said due to darkness, the operation was kept on hold till early Tuesday morning. With the first light, the operation was resumed. “The fire intensified in the morning and by noon, the operation had been concluded,” he added.

“In this operation, two terrorists were neutralised. One has been identified as Basit Dar. He belonged to the TRF A-category. It is a significant achievement for us as he was very involved in more than 18 cases, including killing of police personnel and innocent civilians. Also, he was involved in planning and carrying out attacks on the minority community,” the IGP said.

Asked whether he was involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit chemist ML Bindroo, the IGP said: “There are details regarding that. I wouldn’t like to share then at this moment because it is a matter of investigation.”

“We, however, have ample evidence regarding his involvement in killing of civilians, police personnel and minorities,” the IGP said. Asked whether militants were trying to destabilise the region in poll season, the IGP said any attempt by “terrorists” would be handled by the police and security forces.

