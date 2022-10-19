Tourist killed, three injured in Khardung La mishap

Jammu: A tourist died while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap at Khardung La pass in Ladakh on Tuesday. The Delhi tourists were on their way to Nubra when their SUV skidded off the road due to snow. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Leh, a police official said. OC
Breakthrough achieved on railway tunnel in Ramban
Banihal: The Northern Railway has achieved a major milestone by breaking through T-48 tunnel, the fourth longest tunnel of Indian Railways between Sangaldan and Sumber stations on the under-construction Banihal-Katra railway link, an official said. OC
Provide round-the-clock water supply, officials told
Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta as asked the Housing and Urban Development Department to work for providing round-the-clock potable water supply to the urban areas. He stated this at a Steering Committee meeting of AMRUT 2.0 in Srinagar.
