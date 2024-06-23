Tourists, locals flock to Kashmir’s scenic spots

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22

While Srinagar remains cloudy, a large number of tourists and locals are flocking to popular destinations like Gulmarg in North Kashmir and Pahalgam in South Kashmir.

The weather is contributing positively to tourist influx. The Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather across Kashmir from June 23 to 28, though brief spells of rain and thundershowers at a few places cannot be ruled out.

From June 29 to 30, a fresh spell of rain and thundershowers is expected at many locations in Kashmir.

In the last 24 hours, Kokernag received a rainfall of 6.8 mm, followed by Gulmarg 6.6 mm, Pahalgam 5.6 mm, Bhaderwah 2.9 mm, Kupwara 2.1 mm, Qazigund 1.8 mm, Srinagar 1.44 mm, Banihal 0.8 mm and Batote 0.3 mm.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5°C, slightly below the normal for this time of year. Qazigund saw a minimum of 13.2°C, also below normal. Pahalgam recorded 10.6°C, slightly above its usual temperature, while Kokernag was cooler at 12.6°C. Kupwara had a low of 13.7°C. Gulmarg, a renowned skiing resort, recorded 5.6°C, significantly below the normal temperature for this time of the year.

As the weather enhances the region’s appeal, tourists and locals are expected to continue flocking to Kashmir’s picturesque spots.

