Tourists rescued from high passes in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 27

A joint operation by the Ladakh police and Army was launched to rescue hundreds of tourists who were stuck at high mountainous passes due to sudden snowfall in the region. The operation started on Friday morning and continued till late evening at Changla Top (17,500 ft) in Leh district and Zojila pass (11,500 ft) in Kargil district.

“The police successfully rescued hundreds of stranded passengers, including women, children and tourists from the treacherous Changla Axis. The rescue operation became necessary due to intermittent snowfall over the past two days, resulting in icy and slippery road conditions. Several vehicles, including taxis and private cars, especially those belonging to tourists, became immobilised at Changla Top,” Ladakh police said in a statement.

In response to the emergencies caused by the inclement weather and intermittent snowfall, police teams from Kharu and Tangste police posts were sent to Changla Top. Tourists with self-driven cars were transferred to police vehicles and local taxis, which transported them to safer areas.

“Private vehicles were also driven to secure locations with the assistance of local drivers. Moreover, priority was given to tourists and children experiencing medical complications, ensuring their timely evacuation towards Leh,” the police informed.

The rescue operation continued till late on Friday, owing to the significant influx of tourists and local passengers requiring assistance. Several tourists from Zojila pass were also rescued by the police and brought to safer locations.