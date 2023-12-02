Tourists rush to Bhaderwah after snowfall

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 1

Heavy snowfall in Bhaderwah of Doda district in Jammu division has attracted many tourists from other states, who were on their visit to the Union Territory.

The picturesque area, which is often called as ‘mini Kashmir’, received fresh snowfall on Thursday after which many tourists visited the area. The administration immediately started clearance of snow from roads to attract more visitors to the scenic region.

Bhaderwah Tehsildar Umar Jahanzeb said this is the second snowfall in the region. “Since the tourist season has started for the area, we are clearing the roads for tourists and visitors so that people from across the region could come with ease.”

He said that weather advisory will also be issued from time to time so that tourists should not come in the wake of adverse weather conditions. “Many tourists are coming to Bhaderwah soon after hearing the reports of snow,” he said.

A tourist, Sumit Sharma from Noida, who had come along with his wife and a son to visit his cousin in Jammu said that he came to know about snow in Bhaderwah, he came to the place along with his family.

“While the weather in Noida is still not so cold, there is snowfall in Jammu region, which we were not able to resist and came to witnesses from our own eyes,” said Sharma.

