Tourists rush to cooler Bhaderwah amid intense heatwave in plains

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 28

Amid scorching heat in most parts of the country, at least one lakh tourists have visited scenic town of Bhaderwah in Doda district of Jammu division since April.

Bhaderwah, which is located at a distance of nearly 5 hours from Jammu, has been one of the favourite choices of locals and tourists from north India. However, this time visitors from as far as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal and other places are making a beeline to the tourist destination, which is known for its valleys and cold weather conditions.

Bhaderwah, which is also called as ‘mini Kashmir’, has become a popular tourist destination after the Tourism Department and Bhaderwah Development Authority publicised about it and infrastructure was created in the region to host a rush of tourists. Local officials expect that the at least five lakh tourists will visit the town during this summer season.

Bal Krishan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA), informed that since April 1, one lakh tourists from across the country have visited the town. “The area is becoming famous not only among visitors from North India but across the country. Last weekend, 10,000 tourists visited the town which is a big number,” the CEO said.

He said that due to the picturesque valleys and scenic mountains in abundance in the region, Bhaderwah was becoming a favourite tourist spot in Jammu division. “The BDA is creating infrastructure for a comfortable stay of tourists. The BDA has 300 beds in the town besides many others provided by private hotels and guest houses,” said the CEO.

Jai Valley, Padri and Guldanda are some of the locations in Bhaderwah which have become famous among the tourists.

The J&K administration is working to bring areas of Jammu, including Bhaderwah and Patnitop in Jammu division, on national tourism map for which winter festivals are also organised in these areas. Last year, Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival was organised during winters, which attracted one lakh visitors amid snow-capped mountains. The highlight of the event was the fireworks display at midnight, signifying the end of the festival and the beginning of 2024.

The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with the Doda district administration, the Academy of Art, Culture and Language, and the Bhaderwah Development Authority had organised the festival. The Directorate of Tourism is also working to pitch Bhaderwah as a wedding destination for people from across the country.

#Doda #Jammu