Track-laying work begins on world’s highest railway bridge in Reasi

PTI

Jammu, February 21

The track-laying work commenced on the Chenab railway bridge, located 359 metres above the riverbed, in Reasi district on Tuesday.

The 1.3-km bridge, which is 35 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the Rs 21,653 crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

“Another milestone in USBRL Project! Track laying work begins on Chenab Bridge. Once completed, this bridge will open up new possibilities for the remote regions of J&K,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

The base of the steel and concrete arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri, 42 km from Reasi town, was completed in November 2017, paving the way for the start of the construction of the main arch which was done in April 2021.

Another milestone on the bridge was achieved in August last year when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a ‘Golden Joint’, paving way for the laying of the track.

As per the officials, the construction work on the bridge started in 2004 but had to be suspended in 2008-09 to consider the aspect of safety of rail passengers in view of frequent high velocity winds in the area. Once completed, the bridge will be able to withstand winds with speed up to 260 kmph and will have a lifespan of 120 years, officials added. The work that started in 1997 has missed several deadlines amid huge cost escalations.