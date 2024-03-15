Traffic on landslide-hit NH partially restored

Jammu, March 14
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway witnessed landslides at multiple locations, starting from late last night till early morning on Thursday.
Landslides and shooting stones were reported between Nashri and Banihal, Dalwas, Mehar, Gangroo, Mom Passi, Lower Nachlana, Kishtwari Pathar among other areas in Ramban district.
After traffic was partially restored on the highway, Udhampur and Ramban districts witnessed heavy jams. Thousands of heavy motor vehicles were stuck in traffic between Dalwas and Banihal after the road was closed.
The authorities started restoration work on the vital road link and the NH was partially restored by afternoon. The stranded trucks were cleared soon after restoration of the road. But as the roads were closed due to landslides, it caused snarl-ups on the highway even in Udhampur as traffic was stopped from proceeding further.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...