Traffic on landslide-hit NH partially restored

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 14

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway witnessed landslides at multiple locations, starting from late last night till early morning on Thursday.

Landslides and shooting stones were reported between Nashri and Banihal, Dalwas, Mehar, Gangroo, Mom Passi, Lower Nachlana, Kishtwari Pathar among other areas in Ramban district.

After traffic was partially restored on the highway, Udhampur and Ramban districts witnessed heavy jams. Thousands of heavy motor vehicles were stuck in traffic between Dalwas and Banihal after the road was closed.

The authorities started restoration work on the vital road link and the NH was partially restored by afternoon. The stranded trucks were cleared soon after restoration of the road. But as the roads were closed due to landslides, it caused snarl-ups on the highway even in Udhampur as traffic was stopped from proceeding further.

