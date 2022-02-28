Traffic resumes on Srinagar highway

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, February 27

Traffic movement on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway resumed on Sunday after being suspended for over 30 hours owing to snowfall in the Qazigund-Banihal sector and landslides in Ramban, officials said.

The highway was closed for traffic around 4.30 am on Saturday. Debris was cleared at over a dozen places between Chanderkote and Ramsu, but a fresh landslide at Magerkote in Ramban around 5 am delayed the resumption of traffic movement, SSP, Traffic (National Highway) Shabir Ahmad Malik said. A massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Nagrota bypass. —