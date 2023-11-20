Traffic violators face tough action, 46 challaned in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 19

Following the bus accident in Doda, which claimed 39 lives, the district administration is taking strong action against those flouting traffic norms. The police and officials of the Transport Department are conducting extensive checking across the district.

The Motor Vehicles Department, Doda is also undertaking an enforcement drive. The operation, spanning from Gatsoo to Bhaderwah road, is placing a special emphasis on passenger vehicles, focusing on the removal of extra seats, grills covering emergency exits, and tackling overloading.

During the drive, a thorough inspection of vehicles revealed a staggering 46 operating in contravention of various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Challans were promptly issued for offenses including unauthorized seating (Section 207), absence of speed limiting devices (SLD), violations under Section 190, traffic signal infractions (Section 52/177), mobile phone usage while driving, overloading of passengers, overloading of goods, and compound-related violations.

“The on-the-spot realisation of Rs 13,500 from compounded challans underscored the seriousness of the enforcement measures. In a notable development, one driving license has been recommended for suspension, signalling the commitment of the authorities to uphold road safety standards,” an official spokesperson said.

Similar checking drives were conducted in Gandoh, Thathri, Assar, Bhaderwah, and other parts of the district, where tehsildars, naib tehsildars, police officials conducted thorough inspection of vehicles plying on roads to ensure the safety of the commuters. Hundreds of challans have been issued, and many driving licences and RCs have been recommended for suspension and cancellation.

