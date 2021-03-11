Trained by Pak army, Lashkar man shot at, arrested in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 21

An intruder from Pakistan, who was trying to sneak into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, was shot at and arrested by the Army on Sunday. The intruder has been identified as Tabarak Hussain (32). In 2016, he was caught by the Army when he, along with his brother, was trying to infiltrate.

Worked for Pak’s intelligence unit Tabarak Hussain has worked for Pakistan army intelligence for 2 years. He also got training as a guide at an LeT camp in PoK.

Six years ago, he was caught along with one Haroon Ali while trying to infiltrate. Their plan was to plant an IED near an Army post, an officer said.

Sources say he will be taken to a joint interrogation centre for thorough questioning.

Rajouri SSP Mohammad Aslam said Hussain was shot at in Nowshera sector. After Army men noticed suspicious movement in the area, they challenged Tabarak. When he tried to flee, jawans opened fire, leaving him injured. He was shifted to a hospital, the SSP said.

The SSP said no weapon was seized from the intruder when he was shot at. Sources say the intruder will be shifted to a joint interrogation centre for thorough questioning after he recovers.

A senior Army official of the 16 Corps (Jammu) said that on April 25, 2016, two intruders from Pakistan were apprehended in Jhangar of Nowshera sector. “The two were Tabarak Hussain and Haroon Ali, residents of Sanzkot in Kotli of Pakistan. Tabarak Hussain was trained by the Pakistan army and he worked for its intelligence unit for nearly two years. He was trained in acquiring enemy information and coming up with cover story in case he is apprehended,” he said.

In addition, Tabarak underwent a six-week training as a guide at an LeT training camp along the LoC in Bhimber of PoK,” the official informed. Almost six years ago when Tabarak and Haroon were caught, they were accompanying a group of three terrorists—Mohd Kafil, Mohd Ali and Yasin. They had planned to plant an IED on an operational track near a forward post used by the Army, the official said, who did not wish to be named. Both Tabarak and Haroon underwent a 26-month prison sentence and thereafter repatriated via Wagah border in Amritsar.