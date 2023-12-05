Training held for JKSSB exam

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 4

To prepare for the upcoming JKSSB exam for the panchayat secretary recruitment, the district administration of Samba organised a detailed training programme for the supervisory staff. The programme was held in the conference hall of the DC office complex under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma.

ADC Suresh Sharma explained the roles and responsibilities of centre observer magistrates, centre superintendent, deputy superintendent, and invigilator staff. He informed that the district administration had set up 21 examination centres across the district. The examination will take place on December 10 from 12 noon to 2 pm at the assigned examination centres.

