Training of 1,100 police recruits at Army facility

Jammu, March 19

A joint training programme for over 1,100 newly recruited police officers has commenced at the Army’s White Knight Corps Battle School in the Bhalra area of Doda district. Defence PRO, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, said the fresh batch comprised 62 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 1,042 trainee sub inspector probationers. They are receiving training under the watchful eyes of Army and police instructors. This batch includes 19 women DSPs and 109 women SIs, he said.

The officer termed the joint training programme as a significant stride towards enhancing security and fostering peace in the region. The programme is aimed at increasing synergy, interoperability and understanding the strengths of each other.

He said that on completion of the training, the police personnel will gain immensely from the experience of the Army and it will help them in understanding and undertaking tasks in the prevalent security scenario in a better manner. The training will also further bolster the cooperation within the security forces, he said.

“This initiative not only underscores the enduring partnership between Northern Command and White Knight Corps with the police, but also reflects their shared vision of a secure and prosperous J&K,” he added.

