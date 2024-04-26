Transformed Lal Chowk into vibrant political hub: BJP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 25

The BJP today claimed that it was its initiative that had transformed the Clock Tower that had transformed the site form a “secessionist spot” into a bustling political hub.

“Until July 2019, the Clock Tower in Lal Chowk was synonymous with anti-national activities. However, after August 5, 2019, it became a vibrant political hub,” BJP leader Altaf Thakur said.

