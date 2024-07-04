Transport Secretary addresses grievances of taxi unions

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 3

Transport Secretary-cum-Transport Commissioner of Ladakh, Amit Sharma, held a meeting regarding various issues related to public transport including those raised by taxi operators and unions and pending issues with Himachal Pradesh and J&K.

At the outset, the Regional Transport Officer, Ladakh, brought to the attention of Sharma an important issue raised by the taxi operators related to Himachal Pradesh, which was sorted out after proactive discussions with respective taxi unions.

Further, it was also directed by Amit Sharma to sort out all pending issues with J&K regarding seeking pending NOCs for the buses apportioned to Ladakh from erstwhile SRTC of J&K.

Sharma also advised RTO Ladakh and both ARTOs to create state-of-the art facilities at the earliest so that Ladakh can facilitate its residents with best services in transport sector.

