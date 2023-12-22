Trekking expeditions to Stok Kangri banned over depleting glaciers

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 21

In wake of receding mountain glaciers causing drinking water crisis during the summer season, Ladakh has banned all trekking expeditions on the highly sought-after Stok Kangri mountain range.

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, in an order, banned the expedition activity on the mountain range till further order. Located at an altitude of 6,153 metres, trekkers visit Stok Kangri every year.

“In view of depletion of the Stok mountain glaciers and the environmental issue, it is ordered that all kinds of expedition to Stok Kangri carried out by travel agencies, Army, Air Force and paramilitary forces is temporarily closed with immediate effect,” an order by the LAHDC read.

The All-Ladakh Tour Operators Association had shut Stok Kangri mountain for trekking due to overtourism, which had led to environmental issues, including receding of glaciers. The UT administration had also imposed a ban on frequent intervals to stop expeditions on the mountain range. Major water crisis has been witnessed in many parts of Leh and Kargil, especially during the tourist season. Studies conducted by experts have shown that glaciers in J&K and Ladakh have receded 25 per cent over the past 60 years. There are nearly 5,000 glaciers in Ladakh.

A recent study has stated that the Parkachik glacier in Ladakh is likely to have three lakes of different dimensions due to subglacial over-deepening. Scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), carried out a study that describes the morphological and dynamic changes of the Parkachik glacier in the Suru river valley. Another research on the Stok glacier stated that Stok is a north-east oriented debris-free glacier. The glaciers in the mountain range are characteristically small, high in altitude and free from debris, which make them similar to the rest of the glaciers in northern Zanskar.

