Trial of Kathua rape accused begins in P'kot

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, June 8

The trial of Subham Sangra, accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, commenced in the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Pathankot, on Wednesday.

The trial could not commence earlier as he had been declared a juvenile by the Juvenile Justice Board and the J&K High Court. However, later the Supreme Court had ordered that he should be tried as an adult.

He is one of the eight accused who were named in the FIR relating to the rape and murder of a minor girl. He is the nephew of the main accused, Sanjhi Ram, the caretaker of the religious place in Kathua where the crime had taken place.