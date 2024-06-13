Tributes paid to CRPF jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in Kathua

PTI

Jammu, July 12

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday paid floral tributes to its jawan who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The two terrorists, who had opened fire in a village in Kathua late Tuesday night, have been killed in an encounter in which one CRPF jawan was killed and a civilian was injured during the subsequent encounter. The intense gunfight erupted after joint security forces, comprising the police, Army, and CRPF, cornered the terrorist holed up in the border village in Kathua district.

The last respects were paid to CRPF jawan Kabir Das by the senior CRPF and police officials at a wreath laying ceremony in Kathua, officials said.

Paying tributes to the jawan, Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain said their colleague laid down his life in the encounter and achieved martyrdom. “He sacrificed his life while fighting with courage and bravery. We salute his martyrdom,” Jain said.

