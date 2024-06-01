Tributes paid to slain teacher on 2nd death anniversary

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 31

The second death anniversary of Rajni Bala, a teacher who was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam on this day, was observed by the Jammu-based reserved category employees working in Kashmir.

Bala from Samba district was shot dead outside her workplace — Government High School, Gopalpora — in Kulgam district on May 31, 2022.

The All-Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association, Kashmir (AJBRCEAK) paid floral tributes to Bala at Ambedkar Chowk in Jammu.

Chairman, AJBRCEAK, Vipen Kumar, said that Rajni Bala was killed by terrorists while she was going to perform her legitimate duties after which year-long protest was held by employees for Comprehensive Transfer Policy for all reserved category employees working in Kashmir.

He said, “The day reminds us of Rajni who united the employees to struggle for their genuine grievances. We believe that soon the much-awaited demand for transfer policy will be fulfilled by the government and it will be a true tribute to Rajni Bala”.

Meanwhile, another association of Kashmiri Pandit employees – All PM Package Employees Welfare Association Srinagar — in a statement said that Bala was a dedicated schoolteacher who was killed by terrorists.

“Rajni Bala’s death is not just a personal loss to her family, including her husband Raj Kumar and their teenage daughter, but also a profound loss to the entire community. Her killing has sparked widespread outrage and highlighted the ongoing plight and dangers faced by government employees in the region,” a statement read.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Kulgam