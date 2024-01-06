Tributes paid to terror victims in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 5

Families of the nine victims and residents joined hands to pay homage to 15 terror victims in Doda on Friday.

The event took place at Balidaan Sthall Baatkew Barshalla, where tearful eyes expressed the pain of loss. A total of 15 members of Hindu community were killed by terrorists in 1996.

The ceremony was attended by various officials including Doda DC Harvinder Singh, who stood in solidarity with the grieving families. The event also witnessed the presence of Doda SSP. Former MLA Bhaderwah, Daleep Parihar, displayed compassion by presenting shawls to the families, offering a gesture of support and empathy during this difficult time.

“The homage ceremony unfolded with heartfelt tributes to the departed souls, as attendees united to remember and honor those taken away by the senseless act of terrorism.

A poignant moment marked the proceedings when the national anthem played, symbolising unity and resilience in the face of tragedy. As the ceremony concluded, the collective grief and shared remembrance left an indelible mark on everyone present.

The simple yet powerful act of paying homage served as a reminder that the community stands strong together, supporting one another through moments of darkness” an official said. The DC participated in a plantation drive conducted to remember the victims.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doda #Jammu