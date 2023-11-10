Troops vigilant amid infiltration bids: BSF

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 9

Nitin Agrawal, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), expressed concerns about the recurring cross-border infiltration attempts ahead of the winter season and the closure of mountain passes due to heavy snowfall.

Agrawal re-assured that security forces remained on high alert to thwart such infiltration efforts. Agrawal made these remarks during his visit to oversee a passing-out parade of the 599 BSF recruits at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Kashmir in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar.

He emphasised the annual nature of these infiltration attempts, with adversaries seeking to increase the number of militants before winter and impassable mountain conditions. “We are vigilant. I visited the Line of Control (LoC) and met with our troops and Army officers. They are on high alert and if any infiltration attempt occurs, we are prepared to thwart it,” Agrawal said. Despite these efforts, Agrawal expressed concern over recent encounters and attacks on civilians, indicating desperation on the other side of the border.

A BSF spokesperson acknowledged the exceptional performance of the recruits during the parade, commending their choice of a career with the BSF and urging them to serve the nation with courage. Agrawal also congratulated the Inspector General of Ftr HQ BSF Kashmir and instructional teams for shaping the recruits into disciplined Seema Prahari personnel.

Regarding recent ceasefire violations along the international border in the Jammu region, Agrawal mentioned ongoing investigations into the reasons behind these incidents. He stressed that the forces had provided a resolute response to unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces on BSF posts.

Agrawal noted the difficulty of predicting potential escalations but emphasised that Pakistan initiated such actions, and Indian forces responded accordingly. He reassured minimal chances of infiltration during ceasefire violations and readiness to thwart any infiltration attempts on the border, especially with the impending winter season. “We are alert and our soldiers are vigilant. Any attempt at infiltration from across the border will be dealt with firmly,” Agrawal reiterated.

