Truck catches fire in Samba, driver unhurt

Jammu: A Jammu-bound truck, loaded with paper rolls, was damaged after it caught fire in Samba on Sunday, the police said. Driver Ashok Kumar escaped unhurt. Firemen and security personnel rushed to the scene and doused the flames, an official said, adding the fire caused extensive damage to the vehicle. PTI

27 acres retrieved during anti-encroachment drive

Jammu: More than 27 acres of government land was retrieved during an anti-encroachment drive in Samba district on Sunday. The drive was conducted in different villages of the border district on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta. PTI

Dry, cold weather likely in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Jammu: Weather was cold and dry in J&K and Ladakh. The weatherman said cold, dry weather with misty mornings would continue. Srinagar had -2.2° Celsius, Pahalgam -4.6° and Gulmarg -2.5° Celsius as the minimum temperature. IANS