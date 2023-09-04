Truth has become a casualty in J-K: Mehbooba on BBC report on journalism in Kashmir

Srinagar, September 4
Truth has become a casualty and stating facts can invite punishment in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir Police warning of legal action against the BBC for a report titled "Any story could be your last: India's crackdown on Kashmir Press" on the state of journalism in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370.
In a post on X, Mehbooba said, "Since 2019, truth has not only become a casualty in Jammu and Kashmir but stating facts now warrants punishment."
Mehbooba, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, further said, "This BBC report only illuminated an inconvenient truth, which is also a problem for intolerant agencies, including the SIA (State Investigation Agency)."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hearing on Article 370: Centre objects to NC leader Akbar Lone's pro-Pakistan slogans
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says ...
Vikram lander makes soft-landing on moon again, successfully undergoes hop test: ISRO
On command it (Vikram lander) fires the engines, elevates it...
Special SSP post created in Manipur for retired Army officer who led operations in Myanmar
Col Nectar Sanjenbam (retd) who retired prematurely last yea...
Voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, ISRO scientist Valarmathi dies
The scientist suffers a heart attack and dies in Chennai on ...
Canadian school cancels Khalistan referendum event after organisers fail to remove images of weapon on posters
SFJ's Pannun has called on the Khalistan elements in Canada ...