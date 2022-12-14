Try visiting Valley without security, Kashmiri Pandits dare officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 13

Protesting for nearly seven months in Jammu seeking their transfer from the Valley due to targeted killings, Kashmiri Pandit (KP) and reserved category employees have dared the Lieutenant Governor and the top government officials to enter Kashmir without security. This will help the top brass understand the employees’ pain, they said. The government employees, throughout their protest so far, had avoided criticising the government. Now, they are accusing the government of using the employees for political gains.

The All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Chowk while Kashmiri Pandit employees held their protest in front of the Jammu Press Club.

One of the protesters at Ambedkar Chowk, Sunita, who didn’t want to be identified with her surname, said, “Senior politicians and officials get high security in Kashmir so they do not understand the fear that prevails among the minority community members in the Valley. The top officials should move in the Valley without security. Only then they can convince the Hindu employees that nothing will happen to them upon their return to Kashmir.”

Naresh Bhagat, a leader of the reserved category employees, said the J&K BJP had not been able to raise their demand before the central leadership.

Sunil Pandita, one of the protesters outside the Jammu Press Club, said, “The J&K administration claims that the situation is peaceful. It will not tell the world about the targeted killings of minorities by terrorists, who do not have any fear.”

The protesters said the J&K administration had failed to protect the lives of Hindus in the Valley.