Tulip garden set to showcase 17 lakh flowers next year

Srinagar, December 19
Get ready to be spellbound by the allure of Kashmir’s sprawling Tulip Garden, set against the majestic Zabarwan mountain range at an altitude of 5,600 ft and overlooking the enchanting Dal Lake in Siraj Bagh.
As preparations unfold, the anticipation for a breathtaking showcase next year is palpable.
Asia’s largest Tulip Garden is poised to unveil a stunning spectacle featuring 17 lakh vibrant bulbs, including six new varieties imported from the tulip haven of Holland, according to officials.
It has earned acclaim for its riot of colours, themed around the vibrant hues of a rainbow beneath the Zabarwan foothills. Drawing a record-breaking 3.7 lakh tourists last season, including visitors from far-flung places like Argentina, the garden has become a global attraction.
Inam-ur Rehman, the in-charge of the garden, highlighted its popularity, stating, "The garden, which has undergone enhancements this year, is not only a local favorite but also attracts tourists from across the country and abroad."
This floral haven, nestled on the banks of Dal Lake, features an extended central fountain channel reaching higher terraces, showcasing a high-rise fountain and waterfalls that enhance its beauty.
Floriculture authorities, busy completing the sowing of bulbs, anticipate surpassing the previous year’s display by an impressive million bulbs. The addition of six new tulip varieties from Holland will complement the 68 varieties showcased last year.
Officials expressed excitement about the upcoming showcase, foreseeing a record-breaking footfall surpassing the previous high of 3.65 lakh visitors.
