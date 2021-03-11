Tunnel found close to Indo-Pak border in J-K’s Samba

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 5

Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday evening found a tunnel along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector of Jammu division.

This has come after a search operation for cross-border tunnels was launched by the BSF because of the confession of a truck driver who was arrested after Sunjuwan encounter that he had picked up the two terrorists from Samba.

The tunnel was found near Border Out Post (BOP) Chak Faquira nearly 150 metre from the IB with Pakistan.

It was suspected by police that the two terrorists have intruded into the Indian territory from Pakistan through a cross-border tunnel but the BSF had categorically refuted the reports and said that there was no infiltration from the IB. However, it has not been confirmed if the ultras had used this tunnel.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), PRO, BSF Jammu, SPS Sandhu said “a small opening was found in general area near fencing in the Samba area suspected to be a tunnel. However, due to darkness further search could not be carried out. Detailed search will be carried out early in the morning at first light”.

As per sources, the tunnel was found by the 48 Battalion of BSF during an inspection near the border fencing. The tunnel was located in dry bushes in the area due to which it was not easily visible.

An official said if the tunnel turns out to be the same from where the two terrorists had infiltrated, it will be a major embarrassment for the BSF.