Tunnel found near Samba border

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 4

The BSF found a tunnel along the international border in Samba sector today evening. The force had launched a search operation for cross-border tunnels after a truck driver disclosed that he had picked up two terrorists from Samba who were gunned down during an encounter with security forces in Sunjuwan last month. This is yet to be confirmed that whether or not the ultras had used this tunnel for intruding from the Pakistan side.

The police had suspected that the two terrorists had intruded from Pakistan through a cross-border tunnel, but the BSF had categorically refuted the report, claiming that there was no infiltration from the border.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SPS Sandhu, BSF’s Public Relations Officer for Jammu, said, “A small opening was found near the fencing in Samba, suspected to be a tunnel. Due to darkness, further search could not be carried out. A detailed search will be carried out at daybreak.”

As per sources, the tunnel was found by the BSF’s 48 Battalion. The tunnel was located in dry bushes in the area due to which it was not visible easily.

An official said that if the tunnel turned out to be the same that the Sunjuwan attackers used for infiltration, it would be a major embarrassment for the BSF.

Infiltration route?