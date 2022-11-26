Tunnels across four passes to come up in Ladakh region

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 25

To improve the all-weather connectivity to different parts of Ladakh, the administration is contemplating building tunnels at four major passes — Khardung La, Fotu La, Namika La and Kela. The government has already hired a consultant to prepare a detailed project report on the same.

Travel ease The proposed Khardung La (in pic) tunnel is expected to shorten the travel time between Leh and the Nubra valley by an hour

The bypass tunnels at Fotu La and Namika La will reduce the travel distance from Kargil to Leh by around an hour

Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner, PWD, Ladakh, said Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) had conducted a feasibility survey and the task for preparation of a detailed project report had also been assigned to the agency. Ladakh, which shares its border with China and Pakistan, faces hurdles in transportation, especially during winters when roads are closed for almost five months due to heavy snowfall. All-weather tunnels will facilitate the movement of military, civilians and tourists in the region.

Sahu said construction of these tunnels would lead to fast, safe and smooth movement of traffic resulting in the all-around economic development of Ladakh.

The proposed 5.5-km Khardung La tunnel is expected to shorten the travel time by an hour from Leh to the Nubra valley. This will also help improve the safety of travellers due to bypassing of landslide and avalanche-prone areas. The tunnels at Fotu La and Namika La will reduce the travel distance from Kargil to Leh by around an hour. The tunnel at Kela Pass will allow travellers and military to reach Pangong Lake from Leh with ease.