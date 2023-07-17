Turning bones into works of art

PTI

Srinagar, July 16

Looking at Aziz-ur Rehman’s tools, one can be forgiven for mistaking him for an exorcist. Rehman, however, does not deal with the occult. He is an artist who makes art from waste material, including animal bones.

The J&K Handicrafts Department discovered Rehman, the only bone artist of the Union Territory, during a kisan mela. “We met him at a kisan mela. He approached the department and wanted to exhibit his art work. We gladly accepted his offer and provided him the space,” Handicrafts Director Mahmood Shah said at an exhibition organised for Rehman’s art under the ‘Know Your Artist’ programme.

Given the encouragement Rehman has received from people, he will put in more effort into his art, Shah said.

Rehman says his art has been based on turning waste into wealth. “My work is based on waste wealth. I have these skulls, bull horn, flower vases, bone brush holders and bone ornaments,” he says.

According to Rehman, there is a vast scope in Kashmir for bone art. “We should explore more and more of this. ... I collect these bones from houses and butchers as Kashmiris eat a lot of meat so we don’t have a shortage here,” he says.

Rehman has used social media to hone his skills. “I learned this art by myself with the help of social media. People like this art because this is unique and out of the box,” he said. He started dabbling in the art form during the Covid lockdown.

#Kashmir #Srinagar