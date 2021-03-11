Day after Jammu encounter, two arrested; slain terrorists Pashtuns either from Pakistan or Afghanistan: Police

Hunt on for two more conspirators involved in planning and transportation of two heavily-armed terrorists from Sapwal near International Border in Samba district to Jammu

Day after Jammu encounter, two arrested; slain terrorists Pashtuns either from Pakistan or Afghanistan: Police

DGP Dilbagh Singh at the spot of encounter between security forces and militants, at Sunjuwan area in Jammu district. PTI file

PTI

Jammu, April 23

Two Kashmir residents were nabbed in connection with the Sunjuwan encounter in which two suicide bombers of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said the force is looking for two more conspirators involved in the planning and transportation of the two heavily-armed terrorists from Sapwal near the International Border in Samba district to Jammu.

As per one of the arrested persons, the slain terrorists were Pashto-speaking either from a village in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan or from Afghanistan itself, the Jammu police chief told reporters here in the evening.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed when the terrorists equipped with suicide vests and sophisticated weapons attacked a bus before being engaged and killed by the security forces in Jallalabad locality of Sunjuwan on Friday. Nine security personnel, including two policemen, were also injured in the incident.

The ADGP said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered at police station Bahu Fort in connection with the encounter.

“During investigation, police on the basis of technical analysis succeeded in effecting the arrest of a person -- Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh of Mir Mohalla village in south Kashmir’s Tral, who had facilitated the stay of terrorists in Jallalabad area of Jammu,” Singh said.

On the disclosure of Sheikh, he said, one more person, Mohammad Iqbal Rather of Malwan village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, in whose residence at Jallalabad the terrorists had hidden themselves, was also detained.

“The analysis of the mobile tower as well as the internet data usage of the general area led to suspicion on a person named Bilal Ahmed Beig of south Kashmir’s Kokarnag who had received the terrorists on the border at Sapwal in Samba district and brought them to Jallalabad area before handing them to Sheikh,” Singh said.

He said Sheikh also revealed that his brother, Asif, helped in finding a place for the accommodation of terrorists as well as provided mobile phones to the terrorists.

“The technical analysis of the CCTVs in the Jallalabad area as well as highway corroborates the disclosure of the arrested person,” the ADGP said, adding a search is on for Beig and Asif who are absconding.

He said Sheikh also disclosed that the two terrorists were not speaking Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi or Urdu.

“When he was made to hear Pashto, he immediately recognised the language of the terrorists which indicate that they were either from an area of Pakistan border near Afghanistan or Afghanistan itself,” he said.

Responding to a question about the route taken by the terrorists to infiltrate into this side from Pakistan, the officer said whether they came through an underground tunnel or crossed the border fence is part of the investigation, which is underway.

“After the encounter, police teams worked tirelessly day and night to establish the identity of the conspirators who were behind this plan to carry out a suicide attack in Jammu,” he said.

On the basis of technical analysis and evidence, the police first zeroed in on Sheikh, who works at a walnut factory at Narwal, which is not far away from the scene of the encounter, Singh said.

The ADGP said Sheikh and his brother Asif are deeply involved with terrorists of JeM.

“Asif created a telegram ID called ‘Pagal Jamaat’ (Mad group) for Shafeeq and also provided him a mobile phone with a SIM card. He also contacted a JeM commander in Pakistan by the name of ‘Veer’, his telegram identity,” Singh said.

He said the commander of JeM instructed him to go to Jammu to receive a group of suicide attackers who will be brought by someone.

Though he did not disclose his name, the person was identified as Sheikh who set out on the instructions of JeM commander from Kashmir’s Pulwama at 10 am on April 20 and reached Jammu around evening time.

“He stayed at Transport Nagar and at around 12 am (midnight), he set out for Sapwal (border) in Samba and picked up two terrorists of JeM. They boarded a medium size truck loaded with empty vegetable crates and neatly created cavity among the crates for hiding the terrorists,” the police officer said.

They reached Jallabad locality of Sunjuwan around 2.30 am and Wagay, his co-driver and two terrorists were found in the truck there.

Sheikh received the terrorists and took them to his house where they stayed during the day and discussed their plans with their handlers across the border, Singh said.

The plan was to take them to the nearest security location and inflict maximum causalities on the security forces, to discourse the VVIP visit, the ADGP said, referring to the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palli Panchayat in Samba on Sunday.

“Before these people could set out for their mission, we received intelligence inputs that there are two terrorists and a cordon was laid with other security forces. The terrorists were holed up throughout the night,” he said, adding had they moved out, they could have caused huge damage but “we managed to keep them there and successfully eliminated them.” He said that they were picked up from Sapwal border in Samba was further collaborated by the CCTV evidence along the way.

“We are working on the leads and are hopeful to arrest both the absconding accused person soon. Our counterparts in Kashmir are also actively pursuing the leads and more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses,” he said.

Asked about reports suggesting infiltration of some more terrorists into this side, the officer said this group consisted of only two members, adding further investigation is on.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Nation

Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

6
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

7
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

8
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

9
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

10
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today