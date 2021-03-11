Two civilians hurt in Shopian encounter

PTI

Srinagar, May 9

Two civilians were injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the police said. During the initial cordon-and-search operation, unidentified terrorists fired upon civilians and tried to escape in which two civilians got injured, the police tweeted.

Both the injured were taken to a hospital. One of them is critical. The security forces had launched the search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.