Two-day Kumaon Literature Festival begins in Srinagar

Tribune News Service

Srinagar, October 20

A two-day Kumaon Literature festival jointly organised by Kyaari India and Indian Cinema Heritage Foundation began at KICC on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest at the fest.

“Few people in Kashmir over a last few decades didn’t let development and thinking flourish. Prime Minister’s historic steps in J&K in 2019 have ended that roadblock. Now Art, literature, cinema and music have found a new life in the Kashmir valley,” Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said while inaugurating the literary festival.

“We have been trying for a cultural renaissance in Jammu & Kashmir since last two years. Immediately after taking over we have tried to make public libraries cutting edge with the times apart from a concept of books on wheels and digitisation. We are regularly organising opinion conclaves and cultural events for the youth. Although many have criticised this new beginning, but I tell them that these activities will bring a new energy, which will pave a way for art and literature in the Valley,” he added.

Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman of Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister was the Guest of Honour. Debroy in his inaugural speech stressed on revival of ancient texts from Kashmir, which was known for the oldest Sharada University. He referred to the great scholarly work of Abhinavgupta, Kalhan and texts such as Rajatarangini, Nilmatpurana and Vedas.

Indian authors, cinema personalities and mediapersons are slated to speak at the literature festival, which include actress Divya Dutta, film producer Rahul Mittra, filmmaker Rahul Rawail, bestselling author Ashwin Sanghi, senior journalist Aditya Raj Kaul and author Kiran Manral.

“We are delighted to bring to reality a world-class literary journey in Kashmir, which had been long awaited. Kashmir from ancient times has been known for rich scholarly texts. The natural scenic environs make it the perfect destination for authors to brainstorm on thought provoking ideas from cinema, history, culture, politics to the emergence of Naya Kashmir,” said Arhan Bagati on the sidelines of the festival.