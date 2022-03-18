Two-day wildlife training session for sarpanches

Jammu: Sarpanches, who are also the honorary wildlife wardens in Ladakh, underwent a two-day training of the Department of Wildlife Protection. They were made aware of their duties. WCCB Joint Director HV Girisha said wildlife should be protected from poaching, smuggling, etc. OC
J&K records 12 new Covid cases, Ladakh two
Jammu: J&K on Thursday recorded 12 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 4,53,505 while no Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Ladakh reported two new cases, continuing with the downward trend of new infections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Europe too buying crude from Russia, says MEA
No word on Wang Yi’s visit
Killer roads: Project in Haryana to mark black spots
Panipat chosen for rollout