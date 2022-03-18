Two-day wildlife training session for sarpanches

PTI

Jammu: Sarpanches, who are also the honorary wildlife wardens in Ladakh, underwent a two-day training of the Department of Wildlife Protection. They were made aware of their duties. WCCB Joint Director HV Girisha said wildlife should be protected from poaching, smuggling, etc. OC

J&K records 12 new Covid cases, Ladakh two

Jammu: J&K on Thursday recorded 12 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 4,53,505 while no Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Ladakh reported two new cases, continuing with the downward trend of new infections.