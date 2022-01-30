Two encounters erupt in Valley

Srinagar, January 29

Two gun battles between security forces and militants erupted in Kashmir on Saturday evening.

An encounter broke out around 7 pm after a joint team of Army and police launched a search operation to trace militants at Naira village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“On a specific tip-off about the presence of militants at Naira village, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation,” a security official told The Tribune.

Another gunfight erupted in the Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. The encounter began around 10:30 pm after a joint team of the Army and police launched a search operation to trace militants. — OC