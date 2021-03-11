Two held for Shopian blast

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 7

The police have arrested two persons in connection with a blast on June 2 that had left a soldier dead in Shopian district. The two suspected militant associates have been accused of planting the IED that caused explosion in a private vehicle carrying jawans of the 15 Garwal Rifles to a counter-insurgency operation site in Patitohalan area of Shopian, said SP Tanushree.

They have been identified as Showket Ahmad Sheikh, 26, and Parvaiz Ahmad Lone, both residents of Sedow village in Shopian district.

Naik Parveen, the martyred, hailed from Uttarakhand. The blast had also left three others wounded.

During the investigation, a number of suspects were questioned and on the basis of technical leads and other corroborative evidence, the role of two persons surfaced, the SP said. Incriminating material, including electronic items, have been seized, she said.

“The entire conspiracy was hatched by Abid Ramzan Sheikh, an active militant of the Lashkar-e-Toiba who was in constant touch with the accused and motivated and trained them in installing the IED on a vehicle and detonate it remotely,” she said.

The police expect more arrests in the case.