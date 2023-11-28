Two held with 7 stolen bikes

Jammu, November 27
Rajouri police claim to have solved cases of theft of motorcycles with the arrest of two persons. The stolen motorcycles have been recovered from their possession.
Police said one Syed Ibrar Hussain had lodged a complaint that some unidentified persons have stolen his motorcycle from Kheora. Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was started by a police team headed by SHO Aejaz Wani.
During investigation, a juvenile suspect was rounded up, who confessed to the theft along with his associate, identified as Mohd Saleem, a resident of Sarano. Both were arrested after following due procedure of law. “So far, on their disclosure as many as 7 bikes have been recovered. Further investigation is going on,” a police official said.
